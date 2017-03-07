A Johannesburg nurse has lost her job after revealing on Facebook that one of President Jacob Zuma’s wives had recently been admitted to the hospital where she worked for plastic surgery‚ the Sowetan newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In addition to the above revelation‚ the nurse also had a go at the president‚ saying that she wished it had been Zuma who was in hospital “dying of a heart attack”.

Hospital management was alarmed by the post at the weekend‚ which referred to Zuma’s “wife number four“.

“The employee in question has not only defied a code of practice adhered to throughout the healthcare world‚ she has also blatantly contravened legislation and our company policies and has behaved in a manner completely contrary to our values by breaching the sanctity of the commitment to maintain confidential all details about any patient‚” hospital manager Louis Vanderhoven said in a statement to the newspaper.