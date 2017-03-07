The University of Cape Town is calling on home owners in the Mother City’s southern suburbs to open their homes to students in need of accommodation.

UCT said in a statement it was looking for off-campus accommodation in areas between Observatory and Claremont.

It said some of its students were not able to afford some of the off-campus accommodation on offer as rentals were at a premium in areas surrounding the university.

“This is an earnest appeal to anyone who may have safe and secure accommodation in the Southern Suburbs‚ preferably in areas on the UCT Jammie Shuttle route‚” the statement read.

The university said the affordable price range for most of their affected students is between R3‚000 and R4‚000 a room.

“We would be grateful if you would consider waiving their deposits as many students find it difficult to access the funds needed.”

Accommodation challenges at the university are well documented.

Early last year UCT students grabbed national headlines when they erected a makeshift shack in protest at the lack of accommodation.

The protests soon turned ugly‚ with some burning paintings‚ leading to arrests and suspensions.

University spokesman Thami Nkwanyane said the university was in need of around 2‚000 beds for incoming students.

“We are also aware that many students who are on the waiting list may be making alternative housing arrangements‚” he said.

Currently the university has a capacity for 6‚700 beds.

“A number of residents have contacted the Off Campus Student Accommodation Services office to offer affordable accommodation. We have had a number of generous offers from residents as a result of our appeal‚ and we would like to thank the people who have come forward in this way‚” Nkwanye said.