Joy as land claimants get compensation

Hundreds of land claimants in Mthatha erupted in celebration with women ululating and men dancing when the government handed over R27.4-million in compensation for land they were forcefully removed from 63 years ago.

They said they never thought their ancestors’ 6013 hectares would eventually be restored to their offspring.

The land was taken for the establishment of the Langeni forestry plantation through removals in 1954 and again in 1964.

On Monday, Khanyisile Ndzungu, 60, whose grandfather Jongilanga Ndzungu was head of a family forcefully removed from Qelana village, discharged himself from hospital to come and celebrate with hundreds of other claimants at KwaTshemese village near Mthatha.

Ndzungu, the Qelana land claim committee chairman, whose late father Tempile Kaizer Ndzungu lodged the community claim 19 years ago in November 1998, lamented that some of his committee members and other claimants had died.

“We never thought that this day will come and we are now celebrating. Our ancestors are celebrating with us,” said Ndzungu speaking for the 197 claimants and 704 beneficiaries.

Each family will receive R110000.

National Chief Land Commissioner Nomfundo Ntloko-Gobodo and her Eastern Cape counterpart, Zukile Pityi, said that Qelana was one of five forestry claims around Mthatha including Bhaziya, Gqogqorha, Mbolompo, Qelana and Qolombana for land commonly known as Langeni Forest.

“The settlement of Qelana community and the payment of financial compensation to the beneficiaries marks yet another significant achievement for the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights and the government in general.

“This is evidence that our government is serious and committed to reversing the legacy of the apartheid government and the effects of racially discriminatory laws and policies,” said Ntloko-Gobodo.

She said the government had already paid out more than R19.7-million to Mbolompo claimants and would soon pay Qolombana claimants more than R38.9-million.

There are outstanding claims from the people of Gqogqorha and Bhaziya.

The Qelana claimant households and other communities have already received their land back, and earned rental money as owners of the land where the forestry remains planted.

Ntloko-Gobodo said they had progressed “fairly well” in settling and finalising restitution claims lodged in the Eastern Cape. Of 17638 claims lodged, only 789 are still to be settled.

She said that in: