Metro fire stations found to be in woeful condition

Fire stations in Buffalo City Metro (BCM) are in an appalling condition, and its 30-strong fleet 20 years ago is now limping along with only four firefighting machines.
If Mdantsane, Duncan Village, Nompumelelo, Mzamomhle, Stoneydrift and Ducats go up in flames and no one pitches up to extinguish the fires will the penny drop then?