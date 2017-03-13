Name changes proposed for East London Airport, suburbs

The East London Airport and some of the city’s suburbs could soon have new names.

For the airport, two names have been proposed – that of King Hintsa, the 13th king of the AmaXhosa, and the name of King Sandile of Amagcaleka.

The Eastern Cape department of sports, recreation, arts and culture (DSRAC) has confirmed receiving at least two applications for the airport’s name to be changed.

“Of 38 name change applications we have received, two are proposing a name change of the East London Airport. However, we cannot reveal lobby groups until there have been public consultations,” DSRAC spokesman Andile Nduna said.

The Daily Dispatch has seen the 38 name change applications sent to the Eastern Cape Geographical Names Committee proposing the name change of rivers, dams, human settlements, libraries and the East London Airport.

Reasons for these name changes vary from spelling corrections, correction of language corruption and giving the feature a new name.

Some of the proposals include:

East London – kuGompo;

Quigney – Mhlonyane;

Nahoon – Nxarhuni;

Cove Rock – Ilitye likaGompo;

Gonubie – Qunube.

ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane said the party strongly supports the call for the East London Airport name change.

“We can’t still be having an airport called East London Airport in a home of legends. Such things should be named after men and women of integrity who fought against colonialism.”

DA MP Kevin Mileham said the DA is open to any changes.

“As long as there is public participation and all segments of the community are taken into account, we [DA] support any name change promoting inclusivity or cohesion of South Africa and its people.”

The DSRAC said upon receipt of applications, standard procedure would take about three months to inform people through media platforms and engage with relevant stakeholders, including municipalities and traditional leaders.

“At this stage, however, the department has not yet established a committee to deal with the matter and no media notifications have been sent out to the public,” Nduna said.

Border-Kei Chamber of Business executive director Les Holbrook said the business sector does acknowledge the government’s prerogative to change names, but that it should not be done just “because they can”.

“The names are reasonable. However, it is always preferable they relate to the area or location – for association purposes.

“Name changes always carry a cost. We can ill-afford the expense under a depressed economy.” — sisiphoz@dispatch.co.za