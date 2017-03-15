Metro forces backyard mechanic to close shop

Buffalo City Metro has shut down the operations of a backyard mechanic in Buffalo Flats who started his business more than 18 years ago in 1998.

The closure comes in the wake of a two-year dispute between Tim Randall, 57, and his next door neighbour about his work.

The neighbour, who was said to be on holiday when the Daily Dispatch visited yesterday, had complained to BCM about filth and noise Randall made when he restored vehicles.

Randall, who is the sole provider to his four children, said BCM had threatened him with arrest should he continue his work.

“I am being singled out, because I have plenty of friends in the area who are also mechanics but they are not being troubled about their backyard businesses.

“I believe this is an act of jealousy because we would not entertain her nosiness after she moved in and now she is taking away my bread and butter,” Randall said.

He added that after operating his business for more than 18 years he usually only works on two cars at a time and hardly increases noise levels.

“I am trying to make an honest living for my family and I have been flooded with visits from police officials who monitor whether I am working on the cars.

“I keep all my clients’ cars inside my yard and I don’t make a big mess either. There is never a time when cars are lining the streets so I can’t understand why I am being targeted.”

Randall argued that many residents operated backyard businesses, not only mechanical workshops, in the area but few were threatened with closure.

“I can’t afford to move to another premises. I already had to lay off one of the guys who work with me until this is resolved. I am truly at my wits end now.”

Another backyard mechanic, Willem Bantom, 51, who lives a few streets away, said he was aware of Randall’s woes.

“You start small in your backyard until you are able to build up your clientele and then expand your business but with people trying to shut you down like this, how do you stand a chance?”

BCM spokesman Sibusiso Cindi said metro officials would visit neighbourhoods to ensure illegal businesses did not flourish.

“BCM is stopping every person, including Mr Randall, who is operating illegal businesses or running business in areas not zoned for such,” he said.

“People need to respect the municipal bylaws and abide by them. These laws are made for effective and efficient running of the city.

“If we don’t obey the law, we will soon find ourselves living in a chaotic city, where citizens’ rights will be trampled upon.

"BCM will never condone illegal business activities, even when that person is a breadwinner."