Angry Healdtown pupils block road

Pupils at the historic Healdtown Comprehensive High School in Fort Beaufort yesterday blockaded the road and burnt tyres in front of the education district office in protest over the shortage of teachers.

The pupils at the school – once attended by late anti-apartheid activists such as Nelson Mandela, Robert Sobukwe and Raymond Mhlaba – say as a result of the shortage, crucial subjects have not been taught since the beginning of the year and reports for the first term will not be issued.

