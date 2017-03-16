Police chief transferred after firearm heist at Eastern Cape police station

The Peddie police station commander has been transferred pending disciplinary action in the wake of a heist in which at least 30 police firearms – including assault rifles – were stolen from the station’s evidence locker.

Police said yesterday that a task team‚ including experts from its head office in Pretoria‚ had been formed to investigate the burglary.

The burglars broke into the strongroom through the roof on Tuesday.

According to police insiders‚ the register showed police firearms – including 12 assault rifles‚ 12 handguns and six shotguns – had been stolen. Other weapons seized from criminals were also taken.

– TMG Digital/HeraldLIVE