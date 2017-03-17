Classes on hold for stomach ailment

Schooling at Thubalethu High School in Fort Beaufort has been stopped until further notice after 98 pupils were rushed to hospital following an outbreak of suspected food poisoning.

Concerned school teachers said they had received complaints from boarding school pupils on Wednesday afternoon about stomach cramps. A teacher said only five pupils were initially affected but within about 10 minutes more than 30 pupils were complaining of a similar ailment.

After two pupils collapsed they called an ambulance. He said 69 pupils were taken to the hospital on Wednesday, when six were admitted and have been in hospital since.

