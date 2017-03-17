EMS staff upset over slaughtered sheep

Horrified health department employees have complained about two sheep that were slaughtered on the EMS premises in Western Avenue, Vincent.

The employees, who have asked to remain anonymous, said the two sheep were transported to the premises in a state vehicle.

“A rescue knife was used to slaughter the animals,” said one employee. “Members of the public have access to this building.

“The slaughtering should have been done at an abattoir.”

The sheep were slaughtered for the memorial service of a staff member who died this week.

His funeral is said to be this weekend.

However, another employee said he saw nothing wrong with the slaughtering of the sheep on the premises.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo yesterday confirmed the incident.

“The sheep were donated for the memorial service by the district manager.

“First things first, they [the employees who slaughtered the sheep] should have observed municipal by-laws and not just slaughtered the sheep there.

“The department of health does not have ancestors and so the sheep should have been slaughtered at an abattoir.

“It is regrettable and condemned by the department that the sheep were slaughtered there.

“The sheep were slaughtered the African way, and that is with a knife,” he said.

Kupelo added that honouring a deceased member of staff was good.

“If they had proper permission, there is nothing wrong with them using a state vehicle to transport the sheep.

“This was not for a party, but it was to honour the departed,” Kupelo added. —