Minister’s Mthatha hotel room burgled while asleep

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s room at a Mthatha hotel was burgled by thieves who made off with her handbag while she was inside sleeping.

The incident happened at the Garden Court located on the Nelson Mandela Drive opposite the Walter Sisulu University.

The Minister had delivered a memorial lecture on ANC’s longest serving president, Oliver Reginald Tambo at the university’s Nelson Mandela Drive Campus before attending a wedding in Qokolweni on Saturday.

Although police were unable to confirm if a case had been opened by morning, her spokesman Mlimandlela Ndamase told the Daily Dispatch that Mokonyane had been awoken by the hotel’s security which had noticed an open window in her room around 1 am while patrolling outside.

“They were doing their rounds and she was alerted by them when they knocked on her door.”

Asked if they believed it was a random act of crime or whether the Minister’s room had been specifically targeted, Ndamase declined to speculate saying they had handed all the information to the police.

On Friday South African’s awoke to the news that the office of the country’s Chief Justice had been burgled.