Modern surgery at CMH

Cecilia Makiwane Hospital has introduced ultra-modern “minimally invasive” operations, known as laparoscopic surgery, which is almost bloodless as doctors make incisions not much bigger than half a centimetre.

CMH head of surgery Dr Radhakrishnan Jayakrishnan said they made several small openings, one for a camera and one or two others for operating equipment like scissors and scalpels.

He said the operations were mainly done for gall bladder removal and some cancers.

“The aim is to ensure that surgeries are not invasive. The incisions are made in the abdomen and then we bloat the abdomen with gas so that we do not injure other organs. When doing the surgeries, doctors can see the anatomy 10 times enlarged,” Jayakrishnan said.

The specialised equipment comprises long, thin pieces of metal with tiny instruments on one end to use for the operation and handles on the other end.

Jayakrishnan said surgeons do not look at the abdomen while doing the operations, they look at a screen.

“It is all done differently from conventional surgeries. Surgeons also receive specialised training before they can do these surgeries. This is a trend around the world,” Jayakrishnan said.

He said laparoscopic surgeries were pre-planned. The method was not used for emergency surgeries like appendix removals.

Jayakrishnan said the benefits of laparoscopic surgeries included:

lFaster recovery time for patients;

lMinimal blood clots;

lWaiting time for hospital beds is quicker because patients are discharged quicker;

lCosmetically, patients are not left with large scars.

Eunice Peter of Mdantsane had gallstones removed last week.

“The wounds are small and not too sore. It was sore on the first day because obviously doctors had penetrated the skin, but I am fine,” she said.

“The scars are small on my stomach and that is all.

“I was admitted on Monday, the operation was done on Tuesday and I was discharged on Wednesday. Already I am working and rearranging my room.” — siyab@dispatch.co.za