Zuma: State plans free funeral benefits for elderly

The South African government is planning to provide free funeral benefits to the elderly.

This was announced by President Jacob Zuma during his keynote address at the national Human Rights Day celebrations in King William’s Town today.

Zuma sang praises of the government’s social security programme which in the main distributes social grants to more than 17 million people.

According to Zuma, the welfare programme was a “huge achievement in fighting poverty”.

But social grants alone were not enough, he said.

“To provide further assistance government is seeking to amend the social assistance Act to enable government to provide funeral benefits to the elderly and savings vehicles to caregivers of children,” said Zuma.

Zuma to loud applause and ululations “once again” reassured all social grants recipients that “they will receive their money at the end of the month”. He added: “Yes there were problems but they have been resolved”.

The president was addressing thousands of people clad in ANC colours who braved the KWT heat and came out in their numbers.

Zuma’s speech in the main touched on issues of land poverty, “radical economic transformation”, racism and crime.

This year’s celebrations were linked with what has been termed “the year of OR Tambo” and the 40th anniversary of the death of Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko who was born in Ginberg in King William’s Town.

Zuma and other government dignatories visited Biko’s grave in the morning.