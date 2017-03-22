Deeper research for “Home of the Legends” campaign

The multimillion-rand “Home of the Legends” campaign whose main idea was to celebrate outstanding Eastern Cape personalities is not dead – it is being refined.

This follows research conducted by seasoned academics such as Professor Jeff Peires, Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Dr Thozama April, Dr Denver Webb, Dr Philani Nongogo and Mark Mandita.

Former Eastern Cape premier Noxolo Kiviet launched the project at Nelson Mandela’s village of Mqhekezweni outside Mthatha in 2012.

The project is now being run in conjunction with the National Heritage Council (NHC), as well as the Eastern Cape tourism department and department of sports, recreation, arts and culture.

Ndletyana, who now heads a pool of researchers on behalf of NHC, said after the initial launch, they identified that the concept had not been properly defined and the criteria were unclear.

The project shocked many at its launch when outstanding Eastern Cape personalities such as former president Thabo Mbeki and property guru Pam Golding were omitted.

Addressing the Imbumba Yamanyama Royal Council at the East London City Hall last week, NHC head Sonwabile Mancotywa said one of the reasons the Home of Legends campaign had failed in its initial years was because it “lacked proper research”.