Deeper research for “Home of the Legends” campaign

The multimillion-rand “Home of the Legends” campaign whose main idea was to celebrate outstanding Eastern Cape personalities is not dead – it is being refined.
This follows research conducted by seasoned academics such as Professor Jeff Peires, Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Dr Thozama April, Dr Denver Webb, Dr Philani Nongogo and Mark Mandita.
Former Eastern Cape premier Noxolo Kiviet launched the project at Nelson Mandela’s village of Mqhekezweni outside Mthatha in 2012.
The project is now being run in conjunction with the National Heritage Council (NHC), as well as the Eastern Cape tourism department and department of sports, recreation, arts and culture.
Ndletyana, who now heads a pool of researchers on behalf of NHC, said after the initial launch, they identified that the concept had not been properly defined and the criteria were unclear.
The project shocked many at its launch when outstanding Eastern Cape personalities such as former president Thabo Mbeki and property guru Pam Golding were omitted.
Addressing the Imbumba Yamanyama Royal Council at the East London City Hall last week, NHC head Sonwabile Mancotywa said one of the reasons the Home of Legends campaign had failed in its initial years was because it “lacked proper research”.
“The biggest challenge with the campaign was that [it] lacked research – and not just research but community-based research so that it could have included all that the community deemed important and heritage to them,” said Mancotywa.
The billboards erected in public places such as the East London Airport had the faces of ANC leaders Walter Sisulu, Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Albertina Sisulu as well as black consciousness leader Steve Biko and the PAC’s Robert Sobukwe.
Mancotywa argued against having only political personalities, saying: “Legends in the Eastern Cape are not only political heroes.
“There are a number of people who played significant roles in the history of this province.”
Ndletyana said they realised that indeed there was no solid foundation of academic research upon which the exercise could be based.
“As the NHC we met with the office of the premier [OTP] to discuss this several times from September 2013,” said Ndletyana.
Ndletyana said it was then agreed that the NHC would partner with the OTP on a revitalised Home of Legends Project.
The “scope” of the Home of Legends campaign will now also include sport personalities, musicians, outstanding cultural activists, academics and business leaders.
According to the recommendations of the NHC there should be no living legends. —
