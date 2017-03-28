President Jacob Zuma has informed the ANC’s top six of plans to remove finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ ANN7 reported on Tuesday.

This follows renewed speculation about Gordhan’s future after Zuma on Monday recalled Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas from roadshows in London and the US aimed at investors and ratings agencies‚ triggering renewed speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.

Gordhan was believed to the main target of a reshuffle.

The ANC’s top six spent yesterday in marathon talks with the six leaders of the SA Communist Party‚ whose members have previously threatened to resign from cabinet if Zuma moves against Gordhan.