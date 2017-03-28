Struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada has died‚ his foundation said on Tuesday morning. He was 87 years old.

In a tweet at 5.43am‚ the foundation said: “Ahmed #Kathrada has passed on. Details to follow.”

Kathrada had been ill for the last month‚ with his condition deteriorating in the last 24 hours. He was taken in for surgery for surgery linked to blog clotting on the brain.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s Director Neeshan Balton said that the veteran had “experienced several post-operation complications‚ rendering his condition serious”.

“Kathrada has contracted pneumonia‚ which has affected both his lungs‚” Balton said. “Despite appropriate medical care‚ his condition is deteriorating. He is currently comfortable.”

There was an immediate outpouring of grief on the social media platform.

This is a developing story.