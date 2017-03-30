Top 3 block Zuma’s plan to fire Gordhan

By SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA and QAANITAH HUNTER

President Jacob Zuma’s move to boot out Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and replace him with former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe was rejected by the SACP and half of the top six ANC officials.

Details have emerged of how Zuma went to Monday’s meetings armed with an intelligence report believed to contain claims that Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas had scheduled meetings with people who wanted to overthrow his government.

SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila told the TMG that a delegation of SACP office bearers told Zuma they did not agree with his plans to remove Gordhan and Jonas. Sources say Zuma met the same opposition when he tabled the matter before the party’s top six officials on the same day.

This may explain why Zuma has delayed announcing changes to his cabinet. Until late last night all eyes were on the Union Buildings as Zuma held a late meeting with his cabinet. Speculation was rife last night that Zuma might announce the changes after the meeting.

Zuma is under pressure from his camp to remove Gordhan to show he is still in charge and prove he is serious about fighting “white monopoly capital”.

The SACP delegation, according to Mapaila, also opposed Zuma’s intention to appoint Molefe in Gordhan’s place during Monday’s meeting.

“For the record we did not agree. In fact we opposed it … we opposed [the planned reshuffle] on record.”

Mapaila said although the SACP had agreed on the confidentiality of the meeting, that confidentiality was broken when the story was leaked to the media.

He said his decision to speak out was not a violation of the tripartite alliance protocol, but was to counter to an impression that had been created, through the leaks, that the SACP had supported Gordhan’s removal.

“If the president wants to act he must not use us.

“We hold comrade Pravin and comrade Mcebisi in high regard,” he said.

“I believe comrade Pravin and Mcebisi Jonas are good comrades of the movement. I don’t believe these comrades can sell the country.

“That is my view.”

Mapaila revealed that the SACP delegation told Zuma to “give Pravin the benefit of the doubt” and not act on report compiled by a “rogue” intelligence unit.

Zuma, said Mapaila, had told them that the report says “these comrades may not be acting in the interests of this country”.

“We said what about the ministers who travel up and down to Dubai … why don’t you give him the benefit of the doubt.”

Zuma also struggled to convince the ANC top six during a meeting on Monday, sources say.

According to insiders, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa rejected Molefe’s name.

The meeting also proposed that Zuma fire underperforming ministers including Bathabile Dlamini of Social Development, Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Minister of Communication Faith Muthambi, Water Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and Des van Rooyen of Cooperative Governance.

Other sources revealed that the report, whose origin could not be verified, apparently states that Gordhan would have told bankers in London to stand with National Treasury in their fights against the Presidency and the Guptas.

State security spokesman Brian Dube said he had no knowledge of any intelligence report on Gordhan.

For some time there has been some push-back by ANC leaders against Zuma’s intentions to fire Gordhan. But he and his backers have insisted that it is his prerogative to fire and appoint ministers.

Insiders say Zuma told the top six his relationship with Gordhan was irreparable and the president could not trust him.

Gordhan attended the funeral of struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada yesterday and would not comment on his possible removal.

However, he shed a tear when he was saluted “irrespective if you are a minister or not” by the Kathrada Foundation. — TMG