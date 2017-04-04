Holomisa asks parliament to interrogate ‘intelligence report’ used to sack Gordhan

By Xolisa Phillip -

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has asked the chairman of the joint standing committee on intelligence‚ Charles Nqakula‚ to have an emergency sitting of the committee to look into the veracity of the report that President Jacob Zuma used as the basis to fire Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas in a wide-ranging late night Cabinet reshuffle last week.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa Picture: FILE

Holomisa made the request in a letter addressed to Nqakula.

“In my capacity as a member of the parliamentary point standing committee on intelligence‚ I request that you convene an urgent meeting of the committee to consider the widely reported and circulated ‘Intelligence Report’ that purportedly has been the central reason for the change of leadership in the National Treasury‚” Holomisa said.

“In order for the committee to be able to consider this matter and deliberate‚ I further request that you direct State Security Minister David Mahlobo‚ and his director-general‚ to attend the meeting and brief us on the following‚ amongst others: Whether the report is a product of our local intelligence agencies? Whether the report is a product of foreign intelligence agencies? Whether the minister is satisfied with the origin and substance of the report and‚ if so‚ to give the committee further details?” Holomisa added.

“You will certainly appreciate the negative impact the report has had on our economy and the country’s subsequent downgrading to junk status. I hope you find this request in order and urgent.” – TMG Digital/BusinessLIVE

