Welfare food parcel firm in R2m lawsuit

An Eastern Cape company has turned to the courts to recover close to R2-million it says it is owed by two KwaZulu-Natal firms who contracted it to deliver food parcels in the province.

AVNG Investments is claiming R1-million from Dawn-Don Projects and R813 600 from Ikamvalamakhabela Trading and Projects.

Dawn-Don and Ikamvalamakhabela are contracted by South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to supply food parcels when needed.

AVNG, whose directors are Ndimphiwe Gqwetha and Aphelele Vazi, have delivered food parcels to Sassa on behalf of the two companies.

Papers seen by the Daily Dispatch reveal that Dawn-Don has been paid R9466926 by Sassa Eastern Cape for six months of work, while Ikamvalamakhabela was paid R7493575 for the same period.

Gqwetha said he had been demanding his money without any luck.

“I got tired of their empty promises and I had to use the services of the lawyers to recoup our money from these companies,” he said.

In March, AVNG’s legal representative, Tshangana Attorneys, was granted judgment by the East London High Court to attach the assets of both Dawn-Don and Ikamvalamakhabela.

“In February we sent summons to these companies and they failed to adhere to the demands.

“All I want from them is R1114956.36 from Dawn-Don and R838752.04 from Ikamvalamakhabela. I’ve distributed food parcels in the province and when they have to pay they run away.

“I know they’ve been paid by Sassa,” he said.

The Dispatch reported in October that three companies – Dawn-Don Trading, Ikamvalamakhabela and KTZ Trading Enterprise – were awarded contracts to supply food parcels to the Eastern Cape.

One of the main specifications was that each company should have offices in the province, but none of them complied. Instead they hired Eastern Cape-based companies to be their agents.

Apparently AVNG entered into a contract for delivery of food parcels to Sassa and it was agreed that AVNG would get R620 per food parcel it delivered to Sassa.

Part of the agreement was that AVNG would be paid after 30 days from the date of submission of the invoice and delivery note to these two companies.

Dawn-Don’s director, Mazisi Thobela, acknowledged that it owed AVNG the money but he would not comment about the court attachment order.

“We will pay him the money tomorrow or later in the week.

“We have received money from Sassa and definitely he is getting his money this week,” said Thobela.

Ikamvalamakhabela’s director, Gcwalisile Thobela Majali, said he was bereaved and could not talk.

“I will come back to you and talk about this, I have a bereavement.”— bonganif@dispatch.co.za