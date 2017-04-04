Zuma to address ANCYL and MK vets

Hundreds of ANC Youth League and uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association members have descended on Germiston stadium on the East Rand in anticipation of President Jacob Zuma’s arrival.

Zuma is set to address supporters as he comes under increasing fire for his cabinet reshuffle and axing of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. The reshuffle saw Standard & Poor’s financial rating agency downgrade South Africa’s economy to junk status on Monday.

It’s not clear what the purpose of the event is‚ however Zuma is expected to use the platform to rally support amid intense criticism from outside and inside the party.

Zuma spoke earlier in Pretoria at the launch of the first locally manufactured locomotive where he assured South Africans that the economy was critical to government.

Zuma was set arrive within the next hour. — TMG Digital/The Times