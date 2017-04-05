Cops probe healer’s killing

Bhisho police are investigating a case of murder after a traditional healer was killed, allegedly by a client.

It is alleged the suspect, 24-year-old Fezile Mxhosana, beat Bhisho traditional healer Makhi Mngqolo to death for trying to rape him.

Provincial police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni confirmed that a case of murder had been opened at the Bhisho police station.

“Bhisho SAPS can confirm that a case of murder was opened and the suspect was arrested. He briefly appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court. The case was postponed to April 23,” Tonjeni said.

Tonjeni said in police records it appeared that Mxhosana had reported the incident, which happened at E Road between Balasi and ZK Matthews high schools.

“It is alleged that the victim tried to rape the accused and a fight ensured between them until the accused overpowered the victim.”

According to Tonjeni, Mxhosana allegedly hit Mngqolo with a stone.

Mxhosana was remanded on R500 bail.

The victim’s daughter, Asamnkele Mngqolo, 20, said the family was shocked by the death of their father but trusted that the authorities would do everything in their power to get to the truth.

“When we went to see my father’s body, we saw the head wound he had suffered,” she said.

“We also noticed that his right eye had been removed.

“We hope the court proceedings will give us answers to a lot of questions that we have as the family,” Mngqolo said.

She added that her father was a respected member of the community and a well-known traditional healer.

"We grew up knowing our father to be a role model to a lot of people, especially other traditional healers."