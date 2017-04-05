Driver killed as truck overturns on Kei Cuttings

A 51-year-old driver of a truck carrying 600 slaughtered pigs was instantly killed after his refrigerator truck overturned on the Kei Cuttings outside Butterworth this morning. The truck, from a Durban abattoir, was on its way to deliver the meat to a Komga butchery.

The accident which brought traffic to a standstill on the N2 highway, created a feeding frenzy with hundreds of people looting the meat while the body of the driver lied uncollected on the road. The Eastern Cape Police have condemned the act calling it “ un-African” and against the spirit of ubuntu.

Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said the police would hunt down everyone who was involved in the looting spree. “We have opened a case of theft and we will be using videos and pictures posted on social media to track down everyone who stole the meat.”

“To step over a lifeless body of a person and steal their property is definitely against our culture, we as police condemn this incident and we will move with purpose and speed to make sure all those who committed the act are brought to book.” Manatha said the Kei Bridge Police have opened a case of culpable homicide following the death of the driver. Manatha said the horrific accident took place at 8am.