Fort Hare students to decide on way forward this afternoon

University of Fort Hare’s East London campus students, who have been boycotting classes since March 8, will this afternoon decide on a way forward.

Acting campus premier Ahlomile Mafu says the students have a meeting which is scheduled for 1pm today.

“Students will then decide whether to return to class or carry on with the boycott until all their grievances are met,” she said.

On Monday, university vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu addressed the students, however, according to Mafu, there were outstanding issues.

Some of their demands are:

· The implementation of shuttle services;

· The allocation of food and book allowance with immediate effect;

· The compensation of laptops that were lost because of weak security system at the Union Arcade residence; and

· Reimbursement of the money that was overcharged to students in previous years at residence.

On March 16, 63 students were arrested on allegations of destruction of private and public property. Their case is still before court. ​