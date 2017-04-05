More pressure mounts

After a call for a countrywide shutdown on Friday, some East London residents have vowed to do their bit by holding peaceful protests and prayer meetings at various points in the city.

The leaderless upwelling is based on a call for President Jacob Zuma’s resignation.

Alert messages did the rounds on social media yesterday informing people about meeting points and marchers.

East Coast residents will be attending a prayer meeting at the Glen Eden Church at 6am with a peaceful march following at 7am from the old Glen Eden shop area to the car park.

A speech will be delivered at 7.30am and parking will be available at Umnenga Lodge.

One message read: “In a time of great uncertainty we need to come together in peace and love. We need to stand up and be counted.

“We need to show our dissatisfaction with poor governance and reckless decision making that impacts everyone in this country.

“We invite anyone who would like to join us in showing we care about our future!

“It is not a political party event. It’s about making a peaceful protest, being the change.”

Beacon Bay residents discussed a picket at the Beacon Bay Ratepayers’ and Civic Association meeting on Monday night but had not reached a conclusion on whether they would line up along Bonza Bay Road.

The picket is still in the planning phase. As the association is expecting more than 15 people it would require a permit, and they have yet to formally agree upon seeing this through.

Sunrise-on-Sea resident Johan Oelofse said he would join a march in the city to send a message to government.

“We have all been disillusioned about the junk status and I think many South African’s were shocked in the last few days with what was happening in our country.

“We need to get together and stand up in protest against the injustices that are going on in our government.

“We need to send a strong message with these marchers and they [government] need to be made aware that there is a vast majority who are unhappy,” Oelofse said.

Nahoon Reef has been chosen as a site of prayerful resistance with a post from “East London Girls” calling for a meeting in the Reef parking lot at 10am on Friday.

Save South Africa campaign – formed under the banner of holding government leaders accountable to the constitution they pledged to uphold as representatives of the people – will be launching at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday.

Save South Africa coordinator David Lydall said: “We need to clarify that we did not call for a national shutdown on Friday but we understand the plea from our comrades all over the country and that is why it is important that we march.

“It is a good way to bring attention to the cause and to ensure that pressure be put on the leaders to lead in a fair and just way.

“They need to be held accountable for bringing the country into disarray and our message is clear – we demand that Jacob Zuma steps down”. — oreillya@timesmedia.co.za