BCM investigates sewage leaks

Sewage leaks that forced the Bonza Bay and Nahoon beaches to close are being investigated by Buffalo City Metro.

HEALTH HAZARD: Bonza Bay and Nahoon beaches were closed due to sewage leaks Picture: SIBONGILE NGALWA

BCM head of infrastructure Nceba Ncunyana told the Daily Dispatch yesterday that the leaks came from “old conservancy tanks” from houses in the areas.

“The Bonza Bay beach was closed from Thursday last week however it has since been opened from Tuesday after tests to reduce the level of contamination were done. The water was tested and cleaned.”

“Nahoon Beach remains closed and we are conducting an investigation. The leaks came from the old private conservancy tanks.

“Some residents who live in those houses never upgraded their systems and now the tanks are old and leaking. We don’t know yet when Nahoon Beach will reopen,” Ncunyana said.

He said the investigation would include putting colour in the tanks in the yards that still have tanks to see which ones were leaking.

“Once the leaking tanks are found, the owner will be fined and will be told they should fix their tanks,” the infrastructure head said. — mamelag@dispatch.co.za