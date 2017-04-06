Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has resigned as a member of parliament‚ the ANC said on Thursday.

“Office of the ANC CW confirms the resignation of former Deputy Finance Minister & ANC MP Cde Mcebisi Jonas as an MP effective 31 March 2017‚” the ANC in parliament tweeted.

“Comrade Jonas has served both as Deputy Minister and MP with absolute distinction and dedication.”

Jonas was axed by President Jacob Zuma‚ along with finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ in a controversial cabinet reshuffle last week.