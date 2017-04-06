Mcebisi Jonas resigns as MP

By TMG Digital -

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has resigned as a member of parliament‚ the ANC said on Thursday.

“Office of the ANC CW confirms the resignation of former Deputy Finance Minister & ANC MP Cde Mcebisi Jonas as an MP effective 31 March 2017‚” the ANC in parliament tweeted.

Mcebisi Jonas

“Comrade Jonas has served both as Deputy Minister and MP with absolute distinction and dedication.”

Jonas was axed by President Jacob Zuma‚ along with finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ in a controversial cabinet reshuffle last week.

Recommended

How Guptas shopped for new minister Jonas affidavit: I met Ajay Gupta‚ I was offered a promotion and R600-million to bring business to the Gupta family Ajay Gupta denies under oath he ever met Jonas Mcebisi Jonas not a man of integrity – ANCYL

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*