EL ‘organises’ against Zuma

On the eve of the countrywide shutdown, more peaceful marches have been organised in Buffalo City as pressure for President Jacob Zuma to resign mounts.

East London residents, leaders and political groups have organised a mass gathering and plan to march from the sports fields in Recreation Road to the East London City Hall from noon tomorrow.

DA councillor for ward 18 David Viaene, who yesterday was granted permission to continue with the peaceful protest, called for the march to be held in a peaceful manner.

“We ask that those protesting do so with respect of other people’s property and avoid vandalism or littering.

“Anyone who wants to join us is more than welcome.

“It doesn’t matter which political [party] you belong to – we are marching for a greater cause.

“We also ask that no one show up in their DA shirts but rather dress up in anything that represents South Africa,” Viaene added.

He said leaders from all political parties would be joining the march and the group would be addressed by an EFF leader, a DA leader, a church leader and a civic association leader.

Messages doing the rounds on social media informing people about meeting points also spoke of gatherings at the bottom of Batting Road at 7am and a picket at Beacon Bay Retail Park.

Viaene said it was important to send a strong and clear message to the government with the protests.

“It is incredibly important that the people of the country stand together tomorrow … there will be mass protests across South Africa regardless of race, religion or culture.”

East Coast residents will attend a prayer meeting at the Glen Eden Church at 6am with a peaceful march following at 7am from the old Glen Eden shop area to the car park. A speech will be delivered at 7.30am.

Nahoon Reef has been chosen as a site of prayerful resistance, with a Facebook post from “East London Girls” calling for a meeting in the Reef parking lot at 10am.

Gonubie residents are invited to form a human chain along Gonubie Main Road at 3.30pm, where a peaceful and silent protest will commence.

Government Communication and Information Services acting director general Donald Liphoko vowed that those who engaged in violent protests would face the law.

“The call to stay away, block highways, arrange mass marches among others, borders on civil disobedience and is condemned.

“While the public has a democratic right to embark on protest action, government will not allow civil disobedience and the actions of a select few to infringe on the constitutional rights of the public.

“Government cannot allow the ideas of a few to negatively influence people on the ground to mobilise towards civil disobedience. Those found guilty of any form of violence will face the might of the law,” Liphoko said. — oreillya@timesmedia.co.za