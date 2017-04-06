Murder accused applies for bail in Lusikisiki court

An 18-YEAR-old suspect is appearing in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court for a formal bail application after he was arrested in connection with the murder of a popular elderly school teacher in late February.

The Daily Dispatch reported last month how the body of the victim, Getty Gunkel, was found in a forest in another village while her car was recovered in another village after she had been abducted from her home in Ntsimbini village.

Her body was then placed in the boot of her own car while her assailants drove around and allegedly tried to sell the car — with her body still inside — for R5000 according to harrowing details contained in an email that was forwarded to the Dispatch by the victim’s daughter Sonia Davids last month.

The victim’s body had several stab wounds when it was recovered.

Police spokesman Captain Mduduzi Godlwana confirmed that the suspect was appearing but was unable to say what the outcomes of the court case were at the time of writing.