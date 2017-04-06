Six-woman gang rob Vincent Mall store

Cambridge police are searching for a six-woman crime gang in their 30s in connection with theft after they entered Exact store at Vincent Park Mall and fled with clothes worth R13 000 yesterday. The unarmed women fled the scene in a silver Toyota Avanza.

Mdantsane Police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said no one was hurt during the incident. “They didn’t use force. Our detectives are following leads which could result in developments in the case.”

Mall centre manager Joseph Parsley said they would meet with store management this morning to find ways to track down the gang. Parsley said CCTV footage would reveal whether the club was operating as a syndicate or not.

“We will check if the gang is not linked to similar incidents at the mall, but all would be revealed after the meeting today.”

Parsley said two of the suspects entered the store after 5pm and were later joined by the other four before their shoplifting.