Six-woman gang rob Vincent Mall store

By Malibongwe Dayimani -

Cambridge police are searching for a six-woman crime gang in their 30s in connection with theft after they entered Exact store at Vincent Park Mall and fled with clothes worth R13 000 yesterday. The unarmed women fled the scene in a silver Toyota Avanza.

An Exact! Store in Vincent Park Mall was robbed by six unarmed women who fled in a silver Avanza. This picture above is a generic picture, not the Vincent Park store. Picture: FILE

Mdantsane Police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said no one was hurt during the incident. “They didn’t use force. Our detectives are following leads which could result in developments in the case.”

Mall centre manager Joseph Parsley said they would meet with  store  management this morning to find ways to track down the gang.  Parsley said CCTV footage would reveal whether the club was operating as a syndicate or not.

“We will check if the gang is not linked to similar incidents at the mall, but all would be revealed after the meeting today.”

Parsley said two of the suspects entered the store after 5pm and were later joined  by the other four before their shoplifting.

