‘Troubled’ Sunrise-on-Sea resident granted bail

The Sunrise-on-Sea resident who rattled his neighbourhood with an troubled tirade and allegedly injured two men when he threw an acidic substance at them, was granted bail of R1 000 at the East London Magistrate’s Court today.

Gavin Weyer was released into the custody of his fiancé Annette Gale.

Dressed in a crisp blue and white shirt and beige chinos and sporting a neat haircut, Weyer was calm and composed yesterday as he sat in the dock awaiting proceedings to begin. At times he turned around to look at his fiancé seated in the public gallery.

The case was postponed to May 3.

