A violent altercation erupted in Port Elizabeth’s busy Rink Street yesterday as an alleged bank card scam – captured on video – left a student bitten and bruised after a scuffle with three other ATM users.

While police are still investigating the incident, the dramatic footage shows two women accompanied by a man beating and tugging on Chris Harding, 30, accusing him of stealing money withdrawn by one of the women at an ATM.

For more on the story visit HeraldLIVE: