Waves for Change helping youth

Children who live in East London’s drug- and violence-riddled communities are reveling in the therapeutic benefits of surfing thanks to a Cape Town-based non-profit programme called Waves for Change.

Started in Muizenberg by British surfer Tim Connibear, Waves for Change builds trust, respect and communication skills in children who have experienced trauma like abuse, neglect and violence by teaching them to focus on something positive.

The East London chapter of the programme operates from a bright blue container at the East London Yacht Club, where 18 new long boards are neatly stacked in rows and where young “surf coaches” interact with the children before they pull on wetsuits and hit Orient Beach.

“This is not a sports programme, it’s a therapy programme,” emphasised Waves for Change East London manager JD Van der Walt, who has an impressive background in swimming coaching and administration.

“We use surfing as a hook to get children to participate in the programme.”

Van der Walt said it was imperative that the young people who coach the children come from the same communities.

“They know where they live and can relate to them.”

Van der Walt said children at schools such as AW Barnes, Parkside Primary and Khayalethu Special School, as well as East London Child Welfare, were identified by teachers to join the programme.

“They come once a week after school for two hours.

“At first they have sessions where they talk about trust and respect and then they learn to surf,” he said.

The coaches, who come from swimming and lifesaving backgrounds, are in turn coached by former international surf champion and World Championship Tour (WCT) campaigner Greg Emslie.

“I’m over the moon that we have him,” said Van der Walt.

At the start of the programme in January, children were first given “submersion training” in the Orient Pools where they learnt not to fear water and stay afloat.

“But as soon as they hit the waves they got the stoke,” he said.

Coach Rachel Mather, 15, said some of the children came from backgrounds mired in drugs and domestic abuse and received little moral support or guidance.

“Some were hostile and arrogant when they first started, but you can see that negative behaviour fall away as they learn to trust you.”

José Peffer, 18, of East Bank, who has represented Border in swimming, said surfing was a “new culture” for him.

“There are a lot of gangsters in my community so I get where these kids are coming from, but I’ve seen a change in their behaviour.

“They have opened up and respect others more.”

“I hope East London surfers will pop into the sessions and help, and also donate old boards and wetsuits.”

Van der Walt said: “The more they see that people care for them, the better these children will respond to this programme.”

He can be contacted on 081-570-4038. — barbarah@dispatch.co.za