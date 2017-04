Kidds Beach residents have closed the R72 road between East London and Tsholomnqa as they protest over service delivery.

Community leader Thandile Mtikitiki says residents demand that their RDP houses be fixed, they also want electricity and land.

This protest started around 5am and police are on the scene.

Roads are closed by burning wood and Tyres. Taxis and workers travelling from Chalumna and Ncera to East London are stranded.