Small groups across Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth started gearing up for protests against President Jacob Zuma on Friday morning.

While protesters are expected to start arriving at the Save SA gathering at the City Hall at 12.30pm‚ some groups have already come together in parts of the Bay.

Save SA organiser Mkhuseli Jack said they were expecting “people to come in their numbers”.

In Uitenhage‚ small groups braved the morning chill and gathered at fourways around Kamesh and Mosel‚ asking motorists to “Hoot to fire Zuma”.

Marshall von Buchenroder‚ a member of the provincial legislature‚ was among those gathering in his constituency in Uitenhage.

“The only way the president can be removed right now is for the parliamentarians to see the people on street corners‚ no matter how big or small the group is‚” he said.

“Hopefully it makes them realise why they are in the positions they are in. It’s to consider the people first and we want the president to go.”

Meanwhile‚ at Njoli Square in New Brighton‚ one of the busiest intersections in Port Elizabeth’s townships‚ it was business as usual as many carried on with their daily tasks.

Siyathanda Dloko‚ 24‚ of Kwazakhele said he did not support Zuma and his faction‚ but the march did not “speak” to him.

“The organisers of this march have their interests at heart only. Where are they when youths complain about the issue of unemployment? This is an opportunistic march‚” Dloko said.

In Mill Park‚ a small group‚ waving South African flags and not dressed in any political party colours‚ gathered near the Mount Road intersection on Cape Road.

Dozens of motorists driving past the group hooted in support‚ some raised their fists out their windows.

Lynda Benjamin‚ who was among those standing in the middle aisle in Cape Road‚ said: “We don’t represent any political party. We just came together because we feel we need to take action.”

Several convoys of hooting cars‚ with flags waving‚ were spotted around the Bay‚ including along Cape Road and Settlers Way turning into Walmer Boulevard.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said extra police had been deployed to ensure there was no violence.