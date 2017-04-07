Hundreds of DA supporters‚ some draped in the South African flag‚ were making their way to the starting point of their anti-Zuma march in Johannesburg on Friday.

“Today we are going to march for change‚” said Tebello Mokoena‚ a DA councillor‚ at the Westgate Transport Centre.

Mokoena said the party was marching to say “Zuma must go“.

“Today is the day we say to [President Jacob] Zuma he must leave the country‚” Mokoena said.

“When he fired the ministers‚ why didn’t he fire himself?‚” Mokoena asked with the crowd cheering.

“We are tired of Zuma‚” he said.

Earlier‚ veterans of the Umkhonto WeSizwe had gathered outside Luthuli House‚ saying they were there to defend the “headquarters of the African National Congress” against anyone.

Mabel Rweqana of the MK veterans‚ said around 600 veterans had come from all over the country to protect the party and the building from any intimidation.