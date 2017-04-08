Professor Adam Habib will serve as Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand for a second term‚ from 2018 to 2023‚ the university announced on Saturday.

Habib was appointed in 2013.

“Following consultations with various constituencies‚ the Council of the University agreed to a five year renewal of Professor Habib’s contract‚ commencing in 2018‚” the university said in a statement.

“Professor Habib is a dynamic leader with immense experience in managing higher education institutions within South Africa’s complex political and socio-economic context‚” said Dr Randall Carolissen‚ Chairperson of the Council of the University.

“In the last few years‚ he has consolidated Wits’ academic programmes‚ enhanced its research and innovation standing‚ and restructured its managerial and technological operations‚ whilst ensuring the University’s financial sustainability.”

Carolissen added that challenges the university faced in recent months should not overshadow its achievements.

“Despite the student protests pertaining to funding issues‚ the University made incredible strides‚” he said.

The statement lists the following achievements under Habib’s leadership:

– Enhanced global reputation with the university now ranked either number one or two on the continent in all major global rankings‚

– An unprecedented 43% increase in research output over the last three years‚

– The quality of teaching and support offered to students has improved‚ which has resulted in the pass rate at first year undergraduate level increasing substantially in the last three years‚

New blended learning options and online teaching initiatives are underway‚ including a R500 million project to completely overhaul Wits’ IT systems‚ allowing more access to Wits through e-learning and online short courses.

“These are just some of the examples that reflect the significant contribution that Professor Habib and his team have made to Wits in recent years‚” adds Carolissen. “In addition to subsidy from the state‚ he has ensured that Wits continues to secure additional resources from donors for teaching and research. Student funding is a priority and Professor Habib and his team are working to maximise income through creating an endowment for student funding from the possible development and/or sale of land owned by the University.”

The statement continued to say that an accelerated transformation plan was being implemented which has seen R45 million set aside to diversify the academy‚ including the appointment of a range of new scholars. Other elements of the plan include a revision of the language policy‚ renewal of the curriculum‚ reforming the institutional culture‚ creating a diverse student and residence experience‚ renaming Wits’ places and spaces and insourcing workers – many of these issues were highlighted during the Fees Must Fall protests last year.

“These achievements are not the sole consequence of the Vice-Chancellor but that of the entire University community. However‚ under his leadership‚ he has created the conditions to enable these accomplishments‚” added Carolissen‚ saying it was his belief that Wits was a ‘far stronger’ institution now than it was in 2013.

“Given this performance‚ the Council of the University has agreed to renew Professor Habib’s contract for a second term.”

One of the most significant challenges to universities emerged over the last 18 months with the student protests for free education.

“These were extremely difficult periods for the University but I believe that Professor Habib acted at all times with integrity and with the best interests of the University at heart. He implemented Council decisions and managed difficult situations which enabled the completion of the 2016 academic programme‚” concluded Carolissen.