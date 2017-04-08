Protests intensify against Pres Zuma

Hundreds of thousands of South Africans raised their voices peacefully against President Jacob Zuma’s rule and demanded his resignation yesterday.

1 of 7

Marchers on foot, in cars, buses and trucks and on bikes brought major metropolitan routes to a halt.

By late yesterday there were no reports of serious violence.

Politically, the day turned into a two-horse affair, with the DA emerging at the front of Save SA and other groups, while ANC youths and uniformed MK veterans mounted an aggressive offensive against the President’s detractors.

There was friction when ANC marchers in Durban diverted from their route and converged on the anti-Zuma march on the beachfront, some banging on cars.

At Luthuli House in Johannesburg a DA supporter was given a pavement beating. Two other DA supporters were injured, but apparently not seriously.

The ANC tweeted: “We condemn in the harshest possible terms reports of people seeking to take up arms (bricks) in the name of the ANC. The ANC has not organised any march. We urge those gathered at #Luthuli House to exercise maximum restraint and discipline.”

Yesterday, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa called for national unity and adherence to the national development plan (NDP) in order to overcome “the dreadful legacy of colonialism and apartheid”.

He was speaking at the closure of the third presidential local government summit in Midrand.

Hundreds of East London residents started gathering on sidewalks from 7am with placards, some stating: “Hamba Zuma”.

There were five protests – two in Beacon Bay, two at the City Hall and one in Gonubie.

A major early morning roadblock on the coastal R72 was exclusively over a government housing project.

Protesters gathered on a corner near the Batting bridge, the multi-denominational SA Africa Prayer Movement for Change prayed in front of the City Hall at 8am, and at midday the main DA-led march took place from the Buffalo City stadium to the city hall.

There were a few demonstrators in Gonubie.

Pastor Laurrete Mkati said they prayed to “God for him to subdue any spirit of violence in and around the country and the city” and not “for any individual”.

Nikiwe Apeteng said: “The prayer was directed at the state that our nation is in”.

The DA’s Sue Bentley said members of other political parties had joined them.

UDM MP Mncedisi Filtane said: “President Zuma has not concerned himself with the rest of the South Africans. He is concerned with his children and his close allies.”

Former banker Ben Carver said: “There was an excellent vibe. It was a mix of old lefties, some new people and many young black youth.

“The posters were very imaginative.”

Entrepreneur Rowan Campbell‚ said: “I’m here to remind the fellow (Zuma) that we’re not a dictatorship‚ we’re a democracy.”

Immaneul Ranoshaba said: “Zuma is not doing anything for the country. He is just taking for himself.”

About 300 people picketed outside the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold‚ chanting “Zuma must go!”, and “Honour Madiba!”

Tweeters compared Zuma to Zimbabwe’s ruler Robert Mugabe.

Zuma Must Fall protests caused several major Cape Town roads to be blocked off by trucks.

N7 traffic was moving at 1km/h. — With additional reporting by Mike Loewe and TMG