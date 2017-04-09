DA demands answers from Jeff Radebe on Gupta’s military vehicle

The Democratic Alliance is to write to the Chairperson of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC)‚ Minister Jeff Radebe‚ to seek confirmation on whether or not the Gupta family have permission to own the armoured military vehicle currently stationed at their Saxonwold residence.

DA spokesman on military matters Kobus Marais said on Sunday it was illegal for ordinary citizens to own military technology and it was therefore deeply concerning that this armoured vehicle was currently stationed at a private residence.

“The Gupta family lawyer‚ Gert van der Merwe‚ has confirmed that the armoured vehicle does indeed belong to the Gupta’s and it is being used for ‘safety purposes’‚” Marais said.

He said reports in the media indicated that the vehicle was manufactured by Scipio Technologies‚ a Boksburg-based company in which the Gupta family owned a stake.

“Scipio Technologies is apparently registered with the NCACC and is therefore permitted to manufacture vehicles for military use but they are prohibited from selling them to private individuals.

“Should Minister Radebe confirm that the Gupta’s do not have permission to own this vehicle‚ he must make public the actions that will be taken to ensure that the Gupta’s are held to account‚” Marais said.