The Democratic Alliance says it will submit further allegations to the Public Protector following reports in the media on Sunday on the possible improper relationship between Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini‚ controversial businessman Lunga Ncwana and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

The DA’s spokesperson on social development‚ Bridget Masango‚ said the additional allegations were intended to form part of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s investigation that the DA had requested into Dlamini’s relationship with CPS.

“The link between Dlamini and Ncwana was reportedly revealed in a text message that Dlamini sent to the former director-general of Social Development‚ Zane Dangor‚ which reads: ‘You and Sipho [Shezi] have been used by [Thokozani] Magwaza who is a friend to my former boyfriend who wanted to extort money from Lunga and could not.’

“The Minister’s connection to Ncwana is of grave concern‚ considering that Ncwana is a close friend of Brian Mosehla‚ who allegedly pocketed R83 million as CPS’s BEE partner‚ due to corrupt dealings‚” Masango said.

She added that the DA had long held that Dlamini “purposefully manufactured the social grants crisis to ensure that the invalid contract with CPS would continue”.

“The recent revelations could possibly reveal that this was done so that Dlamini and those close to her would benefit financially.

“Dlamini played political games with the livelihoods of millions of South Africans‚ yet she somehow survived the president’s midnight cabinet reshuffle‚ whilst numerous other competent and effective ministers were removed.

“Now that it is clear that the President has no remorse for the suffering of our people‚ it is up to the DA and ordinary South Africans to ensure that Dlamini and Zuma are held accountable for putting their own self-interest above the best interests of the people‚” Masango asserted.