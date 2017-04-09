Mcinga to launch fourth album

Multi-award winner and singer Bethusile Mcinga is to release his fourth album tomorrow.

The 15-track Intando yaKho is already receiving airplay on national radio stations like Umhlobo Wenene and Ukhozi FM.

Mcinga started his music career as a backing singer in his mother’s gospel group outfit, Lusanda Spiritual Group, in the mid-90s.

“But after some time, I wanted to come from out of her shadow and stand on my own. I started working on my first album and released it in 2008,” he said.

Popular songs of his include Mandibengowakho from his debut album and Iinceba zikaJesu, the title track of his second album.

However, it was his third album, Zundithwale that turned the Willowvale-born singer into a household name in gospel circles.

The album won Mcinga many awards, including song of the year during the 2014 SABC Crown Gospel Awards.

To date the album has sold more than 100000 copies.

Mcinga admitted he was nervous about how people would receive his latest album, “taking into consideration how they loved and supported me in the previous album.

“In the same breath, I did not want to exert unnecessary pressure upon myself by trying to do something similar to the previous album,” he said.

In the album, Mcinga worked with Dumi Mkokstad, Mxolisi Mhlongo and featured Winnie Mashaba.

“I am hoping fans will also support me in this project,” he said.

He said the album was about the will of God.

The album will be launched at the Orient Theatre on April 17.

“After the launch I will start promoting the album nationally,” he said.