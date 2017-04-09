Peakes’ generosity knows no bounds

Driven by a love for broken and battered individuals, Matthew and Marion Peak have offered up their lives to being instruments of hope to many.

Daily, the East London couple assists those in need, and help those who are down and out to find their self-esteem again.

They selflessly provide everyone who they cross paths with with food, clothes, a listening ear, and a prayer.

Reaching out to the East London community differently, the couple started a Facebook campaign called ‘Helping Those In Need’ in January this year.

In the three-and-a-half months that it’s been running, it has reached out to, and fed and clothed more than 15000 people.

Through the social media run campaign, the couple raises awareness on the daily needs of everyone who approaches them by sharing the requests and calling forth for donations to make a difference in a person, or a family’s life.

They collect and receive donations of different kinds, and through these, are able to deliver food and clothes on a daily basis.

“We saw a need and couldn’t stand by and continue watching our community suffer. When we started the campaign , we didn’t realise how great the need was. We just ran with the vision that as a community we can change the country.”

The Facebook page receives thousands of messages daily from people requesting and offering help.

“When providing a meal, we ask to pray with these people and just listen to hear their journey. We offer counselling sessions, but ultimately we just let Jesus do the healing while letting them know that there’s always hope.”

Matthew said their personal struggle and victory is what motivates them to impact others positively.

“We haven’t had it easy in life and have faced many struggles and difficult challenges for years, but our Heavenly Father was watching over us and has restored what the enemy tried to destroy.

“Since doing this our lives have been radically transformed, as we’ve watched people have changed from being suicidal to wanting to also reach out and help others.”

The Peakes say they’ve been blessed with a great support system of willing individuals who support their vision.

“We work alongside amazing team members. Our donors are few but without them we’d never survive. There’s just never enough though, as each day we grow bigger, but without them, we could never help the many people we do,” said Matthew.

Helping out is something that comes naturally to the duo, who have been working with people for eight years now, and they only have bigger plans for the future.

“We would like to ultimately open a grand scale shelter where we can train and educate those in need by providing trade courses, schooling for the destitute and a creche for mothers who can’t look after their kids.

“For this we need a great deal of support, but we have big and expectant hearts – we know that Jesus can make a way.

“Since doing this, our hearts have grown fonder for all those in need, and a greater love for the most broken of individuals.

“At one point we too were just as broken and battered, but the love of Jesus has radically changed our lives. We are now instruments doing the same in the lives of others.” — nonsindisoq@dispatch.co.za