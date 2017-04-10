Burnt body found in field at Mzamomhle

The Mzamomhle community is reeling in shock after the body of a person burnt beyond recognition was found in open veld at the weekend.

The person was so badly burnt that community members could not tell whether the body was that of a man or a woman.

However, judging from the flip flops found next to the body, they said it could be that of a woman.

Community member, Mluleki Senga, said they believed the woman probably died late at night on Saturday or in the early hours of yesterday.

“This is really bad. She was not burnt in a shack or a house. It was in the open veld. In terms of crime, it has become a norm here in Mzamomhle. There is an incident every weekend,” he said.

“Last night I heard gunshots and I am not sure if they are related to this case of the burnt person.”

Senga said it was sad that the community could not even try to help by contacting the family because nobody knew who the person was. Community police forum (CPF) chairman Mncekeleli Molose said they were calling an urgent community meeting.

“We have never had an incident of this nature happen here where a lone person is burnt in a veld. If the deceased is a woman, we do not even know if she was sexually assaulted before being burnt or not,” Molose said.

Police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened and that police were investigating.

“We are waiting for forensics to identify the gender and the age of the deceased. Anyone with a missing loved one is urged to contact the Gonubie Police Station on (043)740-4040,” she said.

Buffalo City Metro portfolio committee head for municipal services councillor Helen Neale-May said: “We are shocked to say the least. We are saddened that such a heinous crime has been committed. We are hoping that police will intensify their investigation”. — siyat@dispatch.co.za