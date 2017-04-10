Department bans taxis from Mthatha hospital

Eastern Cape health bosses have barred taxis from entering the gates of Nelson Mandela Central Hospital – even when ferrying critically injured patients.

This after a group of men entered the hospital in a taxi two weeks ago and allegedly tried to kill a patient who had earlier arrived in another taxi in a critical condition with stab wounds.

Health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo told the Daily Dispatch yesterday that when they were unable to find the patient, the men had then turned on the taxi that had brought in the patient and pelted it with stones.

“The patient arrived in a taxi in such a critical condition that he needed resuscitation. He was successfully resuscitated but minutes later another taxi arrived claiming to be rushing in a sick person,” said the spokesman. “Fortunately the patient had been moved to a safe place. It appeared they wanted to finish him off.”

Kupelo said the taximen attacked the driver of the first taxi but he escaped unhurt. “We are deeply concerned and we have taken a strong view. No more taxis will be allowed into the hospital premises. This is purely based on ensuring the safety of our staff, doctors and patients.”

He said in 2013, doctors who were busy treating an injured patient were left traumatised when unknown men sauntered into the ward and stabbed him almost to death.

Kupelo said it was worrying that people could be attacked inside a hospital.

“Even if a taxi comes with an emergency case, it will not be allowed to enter. Whoever is transporting that patient will have to find other means or call an ambulance,” he said.

Last week, the Dispatch reported that Eastern Cape transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana had agreed to relax the sanctions on warring taxi associations if they agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding, and promised that not another life would be lost through taxi violence. She gave them until yesterday to sign the document.