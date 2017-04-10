Department bans taxis from Mthatha hospital

By Sikho Ntshobane -

Eastern Cape health bosses have barred taxis from entering the gates of Nelson Mandela Central Hospital – even when ferrying critically injured patients.

FIRM LINE: Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana Picture: LULAMILE FEN

This after a group of men entered the hospital in a taxi two weeks ago and allegedly tried to kill a patient who had earlier arrived in another taxi in a critical condition with stab wounds.

