Department bans taxis from Mthatha hospital

Eastern Cape health bosses have barred taxis from entering the gates of Nelson Mandela Central Hospital – even when ferrying critically injured patients.

This after a group of men entered the hospital in a taxi two weeks ago and allegedly tried to kill a patient who had earlier arrived in another taxi in a critical condition with stab wounds.

