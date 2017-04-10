Tank costs storm swirls over Chris Hani municipality

Mfuraa Projects and General was awarded work to install an engine and refurbish an old water pump house in Manzana village in Engcobo earlier this year.

The company charged R60000 for a 10000l Jojo tank including a concrete platform.

This tank retails at between R8000 and R9500.

For four Jojo tanks on one platform, Mfuraa Projects charged Chris Hani district municipality R240000. But the company’s director Mfundo Kwani said there was nothing wrong with his pricing. “We charged according to the market value and you must understand that each Jojo tank had to have its platform,” he said.

The Dispatch saw all the Jojo tanks were put on one platform.

Chris Hani District municipality spokeswoman Thobeka Mqamelo dismissed the claim that the municipality had overpaid on the project.

“In fact, a recommended company to supply the Jojo tanks has quoted R10500 per tank excluding VAT, including transportation from East London. The tanks must be set up at strategic points, stands must be built and the tanks must be connected to the main reticulation system for them to fill automatically without need for water carting,” she said.

She said the recommended company was not Mfuraa Projects.

“The quote does not exceed R200000, the municipal manager does not have to sign this off as there is a relevant director delegated for this responsibility.”

The Dispatch has seen an invoice, signed by the municipality, Mfuraa Projects, and a “technician in charge of the project” to certify that the work was complete and complied with the project specifications and business plan. The municipality paid:

R281 005 for site establishment and disestablishment;

R240 000 for supply and install four 10000-litre Jojo tanks;

R580 000 to refurbish the pump house; and

R474 000 to supply and install a TR1 pump engine.

“I’ve done that work but I have not been paid the money for this invoice,” Kwani said. — bonganif@dispatch.co.za