Tender spree fails villagers

A Komani man has gone from rags to riches as a big time water infrastructure supplier in the Chris Hani district – but villagers who were supposed to benefit from his services are still having to draw water from dams and boreholes.

1 of 5

A Dispatch investigation has revealed that Mfundo Kwani of Mfuraa Projects & General has continued to win contracts worth millions of rands from 2013, with the number accelerating to 12 for the period August 2016 and March 2017.

Well-placed sources within the municipality say a disproportionate number of major tenders in the municipality have gone Kwani’s way.

They also say they have questioned why the company continued to be prioritised.

Chris Hani municipality spokeswoman Thobeka Mqamelo confirmed that Mfuraa Projects had received more awards than the other contractors.

But she says this is because the municipality “appreciated” the company’s pricing and called on other contractors to follow suit, she said.

Kwani meanwhile, said there was nothing wrong on his side, and he had delivered on the work he was awarded.

He said if people were not getting water, the blame lay with the municipality.

A municipal source, however, said: “The area has been badly hit by drought but Kwani’s company gets all the tenders to supply water projects. But if you go and investigate in Engcobo alone, in Msawawa village, there’s no water. People still drink with their livestock while millions are paid [for water supply infrastructure].”

Kwani refuted the claims and showed the Dispatch pictures where taps had running water.

But when the Dispatch visited the villages last week, the taps were dry.

Kwani blamed the municipality for this and also cited theft in the communities for these problems.

“Ours is to fix the broken infrastructure or build new structure and make sure that people get water. If they don’t get it, the municipality should answer, not us. Theft is also crippling the services,” he said.

Asked if he had even owned a wheelbarrow a few years ago, he laughed and said he had inherited his tools from his father at about the time he started winning tenders. He said he could not remember how much he had been paid in the period in question and laughed off suggestions that he was a millionaire.

“At times I operate at a loss, why am I a millionaire?” he said. “I am not corrupt and no one has ever made favours for me or for my company. I am a hard worker but there are those who are jealous, who can’t keep up with us.”

He also said he was supporting projects including schools in the community and employed people for his projects.

The tender allocation history shows that:

Since 2013, close to R75-million worth of tenders was awarded to Mfuraa;

Eight months into the 2016-17 financial year, his company has been paid R40-million for water projects;

Close to R20-million worth of tenders was awarded to his company between August and November 2016 and;

Between August 2016 and March 2017, 12 tenders was awarded to his company while a competitor only got two.

In October 2015, the municipality, through a council resolution, ordered that because of the drought all water works tenders in the district were to be treated as emergency work.

The municipality then awarded tenders to three companies: Mfuraa Projects and General; Zana Manzi and Classy Trade and Investment for the provision of technical support for water.

The work was supposed to be rotated among all three companies. But municipal sources say most of the work is being awarded to Mfuraa.

“Eight term tenders worth R19.5-million were awarded to him (Kwani) and only two were given to another company which has capacity to do the same work.

“Where is the rotation? That’s what we are questioning. This drought emergency spending spree is going to one person,” said another source.

“This reckless municipality is not giving other service providers a chance to work,” said a source.

Mqamelo, however, said: “This is attributed to a quotation system that contractors must follow. Amongst other key elements, pricing is considered. We thus believe that fair processes were followed.”

Documents seen by the Dispatch show however, that in November 2016, Mfuraa Projects was awarded a tender even though their price was higher than a competitor, Zana Manzi. The work was for Emjikelweni drought intervention project. — bonganif@dispatch.co.za