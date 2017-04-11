A controversial coronation

Despite an ongoing legal wrangle over the kingship of Mpondoland, one royal faction is defiantly going ahead with its plans for the coronation of Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau.

Zanozuko was in 2010 pronounced by President Jacob Zuma as king of the amaMpondo nation following a probe by the Nhlapo Commission into the authenticity of South African kingships.

His uncle, the late King Mpondombini Thandizulu Sigcau who had been eastern Mpondoland king since 1978, was in 2011 stripped of the kingship.

But he challenged the determination in court and in 2013 the Constitutional Court ruled in his favour after it found Zuma had used the wrong Act in making the determination. However, the court did not dismiss the finding of the Nhlapo Commission.

An organisation calling itself Imbumba YamaMpondo, the driving force steering the coronation, said the event would be held at Mgungundlovu Royal Palace near Lusikisiki on May 26.

“The coronation of any king is done by his nation and not by the government.

“No king belongs to the government, but is the monarch of his people, his nation, hence an event of this nature is always in line with one’s customary practices,” Imbumba YamaMpondo secretary Mduduzi Sibulali, said,

Sibulali said all chiefs and traditional councils would donate an ox towards this ceremony.

He said Zuma had been invited, but had not yet confirmed attendance. He was personally informed when he visited Mbizana recently.

“The president is just invited to do his honours as the head of state. Otherwise this is our event as amaMpondo.

“Our king must be allowed to ascend to the throne based on amaMpondo customs and protocols. AmaMpondo must be accorded such rights and our king must be allowed to ascend to the throne in accordance with our customs.”

He said the royal row started in 1937 following the death of King Mandlonke Sigcau.

“AmaFaku royal family can concentrate on their infighting and their court battles, but we as amaMpondo will install our king,” he said.

Claiming legitimacy to the throne are:

Zanozuko;

His aunt and Thandizulu’s widow, Queen Lombekiso MaSobhuza Sigcau, who wants her daughter Princess Wezizwe Sigcau to ascend to the throne; and

Thandizulu’s nephew Chief Nzululwazi Sigcau.

The daughters of Thandizulu, who died without having sired a son, are Princess Wezizwe and Princess Bhekisizwe Sigcau.

King Ndamase Ndamase remains the king of western Mpondoland and is satisfied to be ruling that region which encompasses Port St Johns, Libode and Ngqeleni.

MaSobuza is on the government payroll as the regent queen of eastern Mpondoland while Ndamase Ndamase remains the royal head of western Mpondoland.

Zanozuko does not get paid by government and Nzululwazi is a chief of Lwandlolubomvu in Ntabankulu.

Nzululwazi’s sister Stella Sigcau II said they were not aware of the coronation.

“It was never discussed by the royal family. Zanozuko is not a king – either by law or customarily. The only king is Jongilanga [Nzululwazi]. The 2013 Constitutional Court judgment set aside Zuma’s recognition of Zanozuko.”

Nzululwazi’s lawyers will challenge Zanozuko, Wezizwe and MaSobhuza in court on Thursday.

Stella also lashed as uncustomary, Wezizwe’s claim to the throne.

“According to amaMpondo custom, only a male can lead the nation. We cannot have a queen unilaterally changing our custom by appointing her daughter to be the head of the nation,” Stella said.

MaSobhuza and Wezizwe’s spokesman Mandilive Cinani and their lawyer Ayanda Ngubo of Webber Wentzel said the coronation would be invalid.

“The matter is still in court. Also, there could be no coronation of any king without a government gazette or notice to that effect. So the coronation will be premature and an invalid exercise.”

She said on April 17, Wezizwe and her mother will take Zuma to the Supreme Court of Appeal for taking a decision affecting amaMpondo without consulting the royal family.

“The amaMpondo kingship will still take a long time to be sorted. It will go back to the Constitutional Court again,” Ngubo said. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za