Illegal connections kill 11-year-old boy

An adventure for a group of boys to pick wild fruit in a forest turned tragic when one of them was killed when he contacted a web of live illegal (izinyoka) connections.

1 of 3

The body of 11-year-old Zukhanye Soso who lives in Amalinda Forest informal settlement was found lying between the trees, with one hand clinging onto a live cable.

According to the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) ward councillor in the area, Mzukisi Relu, the wires that run through the forest were connected to street poles in Amalinda and Haven Hills.

Zukhanye was reported missing last Friday night when he did not return home, and his body was found on Saturday morning by community members searching for him.

Neighbour, Nonkululo Kunelisi, said that on Friday at around 10am Zukhanye had left the family’s two-room shack, saying he was going to pick guavas in the forest.

“He came back a few minutes later saying he was hungry but left again without eating, saying he was going back to his friends,” said Kunelisi.

Zukhanye’s grandmother, Khalipha Soso, said she became concerned around 7pm when Zukhanye had still not returned home.

“I went to all his friends’ houses and they said they last saw him earlier in the day when he said he was going home,” said Soso.

“After searching for him for almost two hours, we called the police to report the matter and community members formed a search party.

“The situation become weird when the friends that were with him came up with different stories of what had happened, some said he drowned and some even said he was abducted. Almost as if they were hiding the truth,” said Soso.

Kunelisi said while conducting their search they came across a police van and the officers assisted in the search.

The search was called-off at around 1am when they could not find Zukhanye.

The search by the community members resumed at 6am and Zukhanye’s body was found at around 8am.

Zukhanye’s distraught father, Luyanda Kame said one of Zukhanye’s hands was inside his shoes when he was found.

“These boys normally go to the bush wearing their shoes on their hands as a tactic they use to ensure they don’t touch the cables with their bare hands.

“Zukhanye must have slipped when he grabbed onto the cable,” said Kame.

Councillor Relu, who visited the family yesterday admitted there was no solution to izinyoka.

“The only solution is the long-term plan which is to electrify shacks,” he said. — arethal@dispatch.co.za