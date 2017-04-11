Taxi peace agreement still in limbo

Feuding taxi associations in the OR Tambo district have not signed an official peace agreement, despite both parties having said they were committed to working together.

1 of 3

Provincial Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana had given them until last Sunday to sign.

Last week Uncedo Service Taxi Association (Usta) and Border Alliance Taxi Association (Bata) national leaders and those of the affected affiliates had, in a heated six-hour marathon meeting, eventually agreed that all associations should operate freely – and without intimidation – on the R61 route between Lusikisiki and Mthatha.

Tikana put forward a proposal to sign a memorandum of understanding with the two associations, along with other proposals. Usta national president Ntsikelelo Gaehler said they were ready to sign but were instructed by the MEC to wait.

Bata president, Vuyani Mshiywa, said although they had agreed that all associations would be operating freely on the R61 route, they could not sign the agreement until they had consulted all Bata members regarding other proposals made during the meeting.

Tikana had proposed the closure of illegal sub-ranks such as Ntlaza, Corana, and Circus Triangle – as well as the removal of association stickers.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Tikana said Usta had agreed to all the proposals, however Bata had not agreed – especially with the removal of association stickers and replacing them with a generic provincial sticker.

“The department of transport is of the view that the stickers makes taxis vulnerable as it is easy to identify and target them,” Tikana said..

Mshiywa said other members of the association who were not based around Mthatha might not agree to remove their stickers and more time was needed to talk to them. “We are also concerned about the permanent closure of the Circus Triangle rank which is one of the biggest in Mthatha and for that we really feel we need the public’s participation because they are the ones who are ultimately inconvenienced,” Mshiywa said.

Tikana said Circus Triangle was an illegal and unsafe rank.

“The taxis use a basement and top parking bay which also makes it easy to target each other during a war. Secondly, the use of this area has a potential of driving away investors and business people and their clients who are affected by taxi violence.”

Mshiywa said they had asked to be given until Thursday to consult. — ziphon@dispatch.co.za