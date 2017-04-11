Trio in bid to help rural girls do better in high school

Three East London women have taken it upon themselves to assist rural girls achieve better results in high school through a girls’ camp.

To raise funds for their philanthropic venture Kolisa Siqoko, Qondeka Zantsi and Yandiswa Sodaka set up First Graduate Foundation last year to help rural girls with maths and English.

This year the trio are at it again but have roped in Hercules Bootcamp and Virtue Business Solutions to raise funds for the camp.

They are inviting professionals to take part in a hike at the The Edge Mountain Retreat in Hogsback.

The foundation is also targeting young girls whose families have never been to university.

It is working with 15 girls from Tsolo-based St Cuthbert’s Senior Secondary School and Umzuvukile High School in Mooiplaas.

The girls have in the past year been taught by University of Fort Hare post-graduates.

Siqoko, one of the founding members, said limited resources and non-existence of libraries in rural areas were hindering most rural children from achieving university endorsements.

“We [founders] grew up in the rural areas and we understand the plight of a rural child – not knowing where and how to get help on issues such as academic excellence, life skills and self leadership because of limited resources in schools and zero library facilities,” said Siqoko.

She called upon professionals and businesses to participate in the hike.

Singwa Silinga of Hercules Bootcamp will also be giving a fitness talk and among other things, he will be revealing the secret behind the 80-20 rule.

“I will be discussing the dynamics of changing your food from ‘dirty’ to ‘clean’, and of course the 80% nutrition and 20% training rule,” said Silinga.

The hour-long hike is set for May 7 and starts at 10am.

Interested hikers are encouraged to register on the First Graduate Foundation Facebook page.

lTickets are available at R300 and include breakfast. For more information, contact Kolisa at 0823638715 or Yandiswa at 07809-9970